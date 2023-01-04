Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe business cleaned up debris around their parking lot after severe weather swept through the area Monday evening.

Parts of the roof fell to the ground after 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Solar and Air Supply on Breard Street.

Owner and Manager Rodney Brown of Solar and Air Supply says every now and then, he receives a burglary notification whenever winds shake the doors and windows. Brown and another team member, Matthew Harris, visited the store to check if there were any break-ins. When they arrived, fire and police units were on the scene. That’s when they learned parts of the roof had fallen to the ground from the strong storm.

Brown says they removed the debris from Breard Street on Monday, and waited until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 to clean up around the business. Inside the business, ceiling tiles fell on the floor and a lot of their inventory got wet from the rain.

The store is remaining open for business while the team recovers. Cars pass along Breard Street quite often, but there weren’t any reports of debris hitting vehicles. On Tuesday morning, the City of Monroe told KNOE that crews were riding around the area checking for any additional damages.

