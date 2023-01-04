Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages

Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe business cleaned up debris around their parking lot after severe weather swept through the area Monday evening.

Parts of the roof fell to the ground after 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at Solar and Air Supply on Breard Street.

Owner and Manager Rodney Brown of Solar and Air Supply says every now and then, he receives a burglary notification whenever winds shake the doors and windows. Brown and another team member, Matthew Harris, visited the store to check if there were any break-ins. When they arrived, fire and police units were on the scene. That’s when they learned parts of the roof had fallen to the ground from the strong storm.

Brown says they removed the debris from Breard Street on Monday, and waited until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 to clean up around the business. Inside the business, ceiling tiles fell on the floor and a lot of their inventory got wet from the rain.

The store is remaining open for business while the team recovers. Cars pass along Breard Street quite often, but there weren’t any reports of debris hitting vehicles. On Tuesday morning, the City of Monroe told KNOE that crews were riding around the area checking for any additional damages.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk accused of manslaughter after shooting alleged armed robber
(Source: AP)
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
10 Day Planner
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: More Pleasent Conditions Ahead
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

NEW YEAR
Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages
Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages
Sterlington wide receiver recorded 19 touchdown receptions in two seasons
Aaron’s Aces: John Barr
Residents in Union Parish were without power as storms caused trees to cut power lines. Some...
Union Parish residents cleaning up after storm damage