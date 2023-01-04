Feed Your Soul: A twist on the traditional start to the morning

1007 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA 71270
If you are looking for a change of scenery at the start of your morning, there is one place to put on your list in Ruston.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a change of scenery at the start of your morning, one place to visit is Common Goods Co. in Ruston.

They provide great coffee with some great treats with a common goal, according to co-owner Kaity Meyers.

“Our goal for the business is to bring people together,“ said Meyers. ”We want to build a community around whatever we did, whatever the business ended up looking like, we knew we just wanted to bring people together.”

Meyers and Emily Allen got their name from those principles.

“If you look up the definition of community, it’s bringing people together for the common good,” said Meyers.

The staff starts at 4:15 in the morning to get things going for the day.

“They have to turn on the oven and start the doughs, and they’re made fresh every day,“ said Meyers. ”But that’s why the product is good.”

With the freshly made sourdough bread for the avocado toast, vegan donuts, and cinnamon rolls on the menu, you can’t find one item that would not make your day.

I tried all of them. Their baked food has great flavor, and the bread has a perfect texture with a light crunch. Plus, the vegan donut is next level, you can barely tell you are eating something vegan.

“Emily loves baking and creating recipes and like sharing that with the community, and it being appreciated is the best thing,” said Meyers.

With all the great items, one customer, Laura Dupuy, decided to join the team.

“The environment of the place and just getting to come in here. It’s very peaceful and just relaxing to just do homework,” said Dupuy. “Or it could be fun to come in with friends and to talk and hang out,” said Dupuy.

But she explained that she doesn’t think of it like any other job she has had.

“It’s fun, and there’s a lot of people in here, but I love it because I get to see people I know, and it’s pretty much just a very chill job, so I like it a lot,” said Dupuy.

Meyers explained the feel is simple.

“Homie, good quality, “ said Meyers. ” That’s our goal, and hopefully the words that other people would use to describe it and just friendly in general.”

Head to Common Good Co. in Ruston, where Meyers and the staff will surprise your tastebuds and feed your soul.

