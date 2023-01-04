City of West Monroe appoints new Finance Director and City Clerk

L: Matthew Wilson, Finance Director R: Christen Heath, City Clerk
L: Matthew Wilson, Finance Director R: Christen Heath, City Clerk(City of West Monroe)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe filled two positions this week.

The city named a new finance director and city clerk. Matthew Wilson will serve as the City of West Monroe’s Finance Director, where he’ll be responsible for managing functions such as budgeting, accounting and information technology.

Christen Heath now sits in the role of City Clerk with the City of West Monroe. Heath has worked for the city for the past three years in the finance department, and she’s now responsible for documenting and facilitating city council meetings.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says, “We are pleased to have Matthew and Christen move into these important roles for the City of West Monroe. They are both extremely competent and professional in their respective fields, and I know they will work diligently to take West Monroe to the next level.”

The City of West Monroe’s Board of Aldermen appointed Wilson and Heath in the Jan. 3, 2023 Board of Aldermen meeting.

