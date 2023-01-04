CASA of Northeast Louisiana in need of volunteers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Northeast Louisiana is looking for volunteers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw the number of foster children neglected drop.

Now that kids are back in school, that number has risen to 108 cases in Northeast Louisiana, the third highest rate in the state.

Leslie Bryan, CASA of Louisiana’s Community Relations Director, says the job of the advocate is essential.

“The volunteer shows up, makes a connection, bonds with that child so that child feels that they are seen and heard in the court system, " said Bryan.

CASA is there for the child that is in foster care.

They make sure the judge has all the information to make the best decision for the child.

Some volunteers are taking on multiple cases.

Leslie Lawson, who is a new CASA advocate, says the job is an important responsibility.

“A guardian angel looking over the CASA child. ‘cause I am a steady face,” said Lawson. “I’m here from the day that I get assigned the case until even after they return back home.”

The advocate is there to make sure the child is in the best situation.

“Anybody with the passion to help for sure is who we need here in the CASA family,” said Lawson.

Bryan also adds males are a minority of the volunteers at 11%.

“We need men to show up and stand up and do what they say they’re going to do to show these young male children how to be a stand-up guy, how to do what you say you’re going to do,” said Bryan.

Anyone interested in volunteering, can go to their website www.casaofnela.org and fill out an application or call 318-398-0945 for more information to be a volunteer advocate.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.