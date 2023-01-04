CASA of NELA looks for volunteers for the new year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Was your New Year’s resolution to volunteer more? CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of NELA has the perfect opportunity for you.

CASA of NELA has advocated for around 1900 children in need for the past 23 years.

CASA trains local community volunteers from all walks of life to be a voice for children at their lowest.

When you become a CASA volunteer, you collect information by observing homes and meeting with people in the child’s life to be the eyes and ears of the court system.

By becoming a volunteer, you make sure each abused or neglected child is placed in a safe environment as quickly as possible.

In Northeast Louisiana, there are around 108 children in foster care waiting for a volunteer to advocate for them.

CASA says that volunteers are urgently needed in Monroe, Bastrop, Ruston, Tallulah and Winnsboro.

CASA will hold New Advocate Training starting on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for CASA, visit their website or call (318)-398-0945.

