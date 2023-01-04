Accessible internet making its way to hundreds of Ouachita Parish homes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Comcast is expanding its broadband network to the unserved areas of Ouachita Parish, which the business says will give several hundred residents and businesses advanced communication services such as gigabit-speed internet.

Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast says, “We are excited to bring Ouachita Parish some of the fastest internet speeds and most advanced technology available in the marketplace. Today is a true milestone for the Ouachita Parish community- hundreds of residents and businesses that were previously unserved will soon be connected to the power of the internet.”

The expansion comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the multi-million dollar investment for the state’s internet services.

The expansion is possible due to a $1.9 million grant from Louisiana’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program and a $1 million investment from Comcast.

Comcast says it is expecting to complete this expansion in the next 12 months and plans to reach 357 homes and businesses.

Larry Bratton, police juror for district seat C in Ouachita Parish says, “We applaud Comcast for its effort to bridge the digital divide in Louisiana. We understand how critical it is to have an internet connection, and today’s news opens the door to unlimited possibilities for our residents and business owners.”

This expansion will give families access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program along with the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Businesses will have access to advanced services such as:

Xfinity Internet

Xfinity Mobile

X1 entertainment platform and voice remote

Xfinity Flex

Xfinity Home

If you would like to see if your neighborhood has access to Xfinity services, visit this website.

If you would like to connect your business, visit this website.

