Wheeler Road in Union Parish closed, transmission lines down

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Wheeler Road in Union Parish is closed for the next 8-10 days according to the Union Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Entergy says to not travel on the road unless you live on it, and do not go sightseeing as it is dangerous with large transmission lines on the road.

The road is not passable.

The Union Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness asks for all motorists to obey road-closed signs.

