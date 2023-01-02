Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Severe weather causes damage in NELA

(Source: AP)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The tornado warning for Jackson Parish has been canceled while the warning for Lincoln, Ouachita and Union Parish stays in place until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of creating a tornado was located approximately 9 miles East of Ruston.

Over 5 inches of rain have been reported in Jonesboro since the thunderstorms started.

Along with thunderstorms, NWS encourages the public to watch for flash flooding.

Jackson Parish is under a tornado warning while Jonesboro has already suffered damage from a confirmed tornado.

Multiple trees are down and a tree has fallen on a mobile home near Walker Rd.

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Hwy. 4 and Hwy. 167 are blocked by fallen trees.

Power outages have been reported also.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff has spotted a possible tornado near Downsville.

Authorities encourage those in the area to get to a safe place.

Check back for severe weather updates.

