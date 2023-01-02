Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings

(Source: MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County.

UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado.

No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage.

UCSO says storage buildings and residential homes were damaged due to falling trees.

An Emergency Manager of Union County says 10 to 12 residential homes in the Shady Grove area of Norphlet, Ark. have been damaged.

Power outages are also impacting the community.

Check back for more severe weather updates.

