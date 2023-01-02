Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Proper hydration linked to lower risk of disease and early death, study says

A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early...
A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early death.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proper hydration is known to help day-to-day functions, but a new study suggests it can also slow down aging and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

The National Institute of Health looked at serum sodium data from 11,000 people over 30 years. That number increases when we drink fewer fluids. A normal level is between 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter.

According to the study, those at the high end of the range had a 10% to 15% higher chance of being biologically older than their chronological age compared to those on the lower end of the spectrum.

They also had a 64% higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes and dementia.

The study found low serum sodium level also increased the risk of early death and faster aging.

Researchers did not have information on how much water participants drank.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends drinking nine cups of water a day for women and 12 and a half cups of water a day for men.

About half of the global population does not meet those guidelines.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
LSP: Hit-and-run crash kills Monroe man while riding bicycle on U.S. Hwy. 165
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
Belize media reports said 23-year-old LSU nursing student J'Bria Bowens of New Orleans was...
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
Brown passes away at age 63
NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

Latest News

Brazilians come together to honor the late football (soccer) hero Pelé ahead of his public wake.
Pelé mourned
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body lies in state at the Vatican on Monday.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state
Soccer fans line up to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila...
Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada