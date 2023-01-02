No. 16 LSU faces Purdue in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU is going for win No. 10 in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm, as the Tigers take on Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2.

Kickoff in Orlando is set for 12:08 p.m.

Kelly shared his thoughts ahead of Monday’s matchup.

LSU, champions of the SEC Western Division, enters the game ranked No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, No. 16 in the AP Poll, and No. 17 in the CFP Rankings. The Tigers are coming off a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

Purdue, winners of the Big Ten Western Division, is coming off a 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Citrus Bowl will mark the first meeting between LSU and Purdue in football. Coach Kelly is 6-0 all-time against Purdue with all six victories coming as head coach at Notre Dame.

