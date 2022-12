MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The final day of the 2022 Sidney Smith Invitational featured powerhouses Wossman and Ruston. The Bearcats continue the momentum from the win over the Wildcats with a 64-31 victory against Calvary Baptist. Wossman falls in its final game to Bonnabel, 54-49.

