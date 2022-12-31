NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown
Brown passes away at age 63
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keith Brown was known throughout Louisiana as a man always willing to lend a helping hand. From his high school basketball days playing at Ruston and coaching at Ouachita to his time at ULM as an assistant coach and then Director of Alumni and Community Relations to his transition into politics, Brown made connections and friendships all across the state.
