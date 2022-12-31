Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown

Brown passes away at age 63
Brown passes away at age 63.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keith Brown was known throughout Louisiana as a man always willing to lend a helping hand. From his high school basketball days playing at Ruston and coaching at Ouachita to his time at ULM as an assistant coach and then Director of Alumni and Community Relations to his transition into politics, Brown made connections and friendships all across the state.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
File photo of money
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
generic fatal fire
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
Joseph Minor IV is allegedly shot a man in Monroe days before Christmas.
Monroe police arrest man accused of attempted murder
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Brown passes away at age 63
NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown
2 dead in Winnsboro house fire
generic fatal fire
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast