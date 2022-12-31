Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church

Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.(Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket.

Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart and checked it with her husband when they returned home.

“We had a very merry Christmas,” Denton said. “This made Christmas a little happier.”

Lottery officials said Denton arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, the lucky winner took home $497,073.

“We were happy anyway,” Denton said. “Now we’re happier; this is a blessing.”

Denton, a production assembler, said she plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

