LSP: Hit-and-run crash kills Monroe man while riding bicycle on U.S. Hwy. 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police - Troop F is investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that claimed the life of a Monroe man Saturday morning.

LSP - Troop G sent out additional information about the fatal crash to KNOE 8 News Saturday afternoon:

Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 165, just north of U.S. Hwy 165 Business. This crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Corkey Williams.

The initial investigation revealed that earlier in the night, Williams was riding a bicycle in the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy 165. At the same time, an unknown southbound vehicle approached Williams from behind and struck him. After the crash, the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were not able to determine what type of vehicle was involved in the crash, but urge anyone with any information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at (318) 345-0000 or their local law enforcement agency.

