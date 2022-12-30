Monroe Police mourn death of officer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022.

Corporal Stoddard’s death occurred while off-duty.

Stoddard served Monroe citizens for over five years.

Vic Zordan, Monroe Chief of Police says, “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department and the citizen whom he served will never be forgotten. The Monroe Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Stoddard family.”

Along the MPD, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe extend their condolences as well.

“My family and I are praying for Corporal Stoddard’s loved ones, as well as for the men and women of the Monroe Police Department. Please join us as we remember and honor a community hero and continue to support our first responders,” says Mayor Ellis.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.