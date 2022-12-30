Five NELA college basketball teams win in one night
ULM, La Tech and Grambling secure big victories
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball both pick up their first Conference USA wins with victories against UTSA. ULM women’s and men’s squads open Sun Belt play with wins against Arkansas State and Texas State, respectively. Grambling men’s basketball dominates North American, 101-42.
