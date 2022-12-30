Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.(file)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant.

The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center where the doctor pronounced her dead.

Dr. James Lee, Winn Parish Coroner, claimed the infant had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body resulting in her death.

Winnfield City Police and Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the case which led to the arrest of the infant’s 11-year-old sibling.

The sibling’s name cannot be released due to them being a juvenile.

The juvenile is in custody and was scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 27, 2022.

The Judge has not authorized the release of information regarding the juvenile’s hearing.

Along with the juvenile, four adults were also arrested:

  • Jakeithra Starks, 26
  • Laquetta Thomas, 36
  • DeKarian Starks, 24
  • Malia Snowden, 19

All were charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and booked into the Winnfield City Jail, then transferred to the Winn Parish Detention Center.

A bond was placed for each adult at $400,000.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
File photo of money
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
Joseph Minor IV is allegedly shot a man in Monroe days before Christmas.
Monroe police arrest man accused of attempted murder
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

2 dead in Winnsboro house fire
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
ULM, La Tech and Grambling secure big victories
Five NELA college basketball teams win in one night
Despite the warnings of cold weather, seven student housing units had pipes that burst due to...
Pipes burst, causing damage at LA Tech student housing