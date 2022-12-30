2 dead in Winnsboro house fire
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Winnsboro Fire Department was called to a house fire at the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon on Dec. 29, 2022.
Firefighters located two dead inside the home, an elderly male and a middle-aged woman.
State Fire Marshal deputies claim unattended cooking was a potential cause of this fire, but the investigation is ongoing.
Check back for more information on this case.
