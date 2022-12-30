Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

2 dead in Winnsboro house fire

(KBTX)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Winnsboro Fire Department was called to a house fire at the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon on Dec. 29, 2022.

Firefighters located two dead inside the home, an elderly male and a middle-aged woman.

State Fire Marshal deputies claim unattended cooking was a potential cause of this fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more information on this case.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
File photo of money
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
Joseph Minor IV is allegedly shot a man in Monroe days before Christmas.
Monroe police arrest man accused of attempted murder
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
ULM, La Tech and Grambling secure big victories
Five NELA college basketball teams win in one night
Despite the warnings of cold weather, seven student housing units had pipes that burst due to...
Pipes burst, causing damage at LA Tech student housing
Farmerville residents are thankful for the help that has been coming in through donations and...
Thankful for help during recovery