2 dead in Winnsboro house fire

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Winnsboro Fire Department was called to a house fire at the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon on Dec. 29, 2022.

Firefighters located two dead inside the home, an elderly male and a middle-aged woman.

State Fire Marshal deputies claim unattended cooking was a potential cause of this fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more information on this case.

