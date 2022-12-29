New Orleans’ homicide total climbs to highest in 26 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine shootings in less than 24 hours across New Orleans left three people dead and six others injured. Shootings rocked neighborhoods from Mid City to the Seventh Ward, the French Quarter, the East, and the West Bank.

So far this year, at least 277 killings have been reported across New Orleans, the most since 1996.

The violence began Wednesday (Dec. 28) at around 11:30 a.m., when the New Orleans Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive in Algiers. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Then around 1:47 p.m., NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the heart of the French Quarter, at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon Streets. Police say a man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he died.

Homicide on Toulouse and Bourbon St. NOPD Supt. Woodfork here, dept. briefing media. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/cvAbHtf4VI — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 28, 2022

A 16-year-old suspect was apprehended a few blocks away on Rampart Street and booked with second-degree murder.

Some tourists were unnerved by the broad daylight murder, others were unphased.

“You just got to be smart,” Vincent Underwood says. “Take care of yourself. It doesn’t deter us from coming down here.”

With the holiday weekend approaching and swarms of visitors expected, Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork directed 250 NOPD officers to patrol the French Quarter and surrounding areas along with an additional 25 Louisiana State Police troopers.

“Our officers showed quick thinking and diligence today while apprehending the French Quarter shooting suspect. This same good police work will be in full force this weekend. I want to assure everyone, that the city, especially the French Quarter, will be adequately policed and protected,” said Superintendent Woodfork.

About four hours later, around 4:38 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Galvez Street, right across from University Medical Center. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

NOPD also responding to shooting on N. Galvez, across the street from UMC/VA Hospitals. One man shot just before 5pm. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/yPHvgCu85Q — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 29, 2022

An hour after that, police responded to another shooting in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street. Police say around 5:25 p.m., a female was found in that area suffering from a gunshot wound.

#BREAKING: NOPD investigating shooting on Rocheblave and Pauger in the 7th Ward. A female was shot just before 5:30. Working to learn more. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/isSi4becIb — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 28, 2022

Then at 8:11 p.m., police say two people were shot in the 4800 block of Viola Street in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East. No word yet from police, but you can see investigators huddled around a black vehicle. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/g9epkBfGaZ — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 29, 2022

At 8:32 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Josephine Street. Police say a man was taken to a local hospital after being shot. No additional information is available on the condition of the man.

NOPD confirms another shooting, this time on Josephine St. in Central City. This shooting was reported just after 8:30pm, one adult male taken to hospital by EMS. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/BmbtZegapR — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 29, 2022

The violence continued overnight into the early Thursday morning hours.

The NOPD says a teenage juvenile female was grazed in a shooting just after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of 4th Street.

And about 30 minutes later, police say a man was shot at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard.

Another 30 minutes after that, the NOPD says a man was shot on I-10 at Louisa Street around 3 a.m.

