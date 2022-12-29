Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession.
Brooks was found with the following substances:
- 4.2 pounds of meth
- 16 grams of marijuana
- 23 clonazepam pills
- 5 oxycodone pills
- 24 alprazolam pills
- 3 ecstasy pills
- 2 Tylenol 10 pills
MPSO officers also found a firearm and $3,747 in cash.
Deaundrea L. Brooks was arrested and booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail.
