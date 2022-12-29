Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession.

Brooks was found with the following substances:

4.2 pounds of meth

16 grams of marijuana

23 clonazepam pills

5 oxycodone pills

24 alprazolam pills

3 ecstasy pills

2 Tylenol 10 pills

MPSO officers also found a firearm and $3,747 in cash.

Deaundrea L. Brooks was arrested and booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail.

