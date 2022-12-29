Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession

The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on...
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession.

Brooks was found with the following substances:

  • 4.2 pounds of meth
  • 16 grams of marijuana
  • 23 clonazepam pills
  • 5 oxycodone pills
  • 24 alprazolam pills
  • 3 ecstasy pills
  • 2 Tylenol 10 pills

MPSO officers also found a firearm and $3,747 in cash.

Deaundrea L. Brooks was arrested and booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail.

