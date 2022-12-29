Farmerville residents return home after the tornado

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Farmerville residents impacted by the tornado have been out of their homes for over a week. Many are still trying to recover and rebuild. John Crow, mayor of Farmerville, says the support has been amazing.

“We all stuck together, the community stuck together,” says Crow. “I just, I can’t tell you enough, thank you. And I appreciate it, we appreciate it.”

The donations gave residents a bit of financial help to get back up and going.

“We ended up passing out about 250 bucks to each one to help them get started on what they needed to do,” says Crow.

Some residents at Union Village Apartments were able to come back home after being relocated for repairs to be done.

One resident, Karen Burch, was excited to walk into her home.

“Feels real lovely. I was ready to come home,” says Burch. “How long were we gone? About a week, About a week and 1/2 ago. I didn’t even get to put my Christmas tree up, it’s still sitting on the floor.”

Farmerville residents in some areas are still cleaning up after the tornado impacted about 125 homes.

