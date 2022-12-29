Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast, officials say.

Crews are searching for four passengers who were aboard a helicopter that went down about 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish on Thurs., Dec. 29.

Details are limited at this time.

