MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you have any real Christmas trees that you are needing to get rid of after the 2022 holiday season?

The City of Monroe is accepting Christmas trees for recycling now through Jan. 13, 2023.

You can drop the trees off in the northeast parking lot of Monroe Civic Center, located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy.

