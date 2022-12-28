Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Public Service Commission, Entergy at odds over customer repayments

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Public Service Commission and Entergy appear to be at odds over whether Entergy owes customers refunds for overcharging customers for more than two decades.

The issue stems from a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruling based on a complaint filed in 2018 by the Public Service Commission against Entergy and its subsidiary System Energy Resources Inc. (SERI).

FERC found that SERI and Entergy used an incorrect formula to bill customers for the future cost of decommissioning the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, according to the PSC.

The original sale-leaseback term was from Jan. 1, 1989, to July 15, 2015.

SERI overbilled customers served by Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans, and Entergy Arkansas.

While Entergy has already agreed to some customer refunds, whether it owes more is at issue.

“We believe Friday’s FERC orders are a positive step toward resolving a number of long-standing issues raised by our retail regulators. While we disagree with some elements of FERC’s findings, in particular its ruling on the sale leaseback claim, we are pleased that FERC’s remedy results in no additional refunds due to customers beyond those already provided in 2021 on the uncertain tax positions taken by SERI,” Drew Marsh, Entergy’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “SERI has consistently maintained that its tax strategy was in the best interest of customers and ultimately provided them with millions of dollars in savings. We are committed to working with our regulators to resolve outstanding FERC issues for the benefit of our customers.”

However, the PSC called Entergy’s assessment “surprising and inaccurate.”

“The LPSC, Council, and APSC are surprised by Entergy’s announcements over the last week that no more refunds are due on the uncertain tax positions and consider it blatantly inaccurate,” said LPSC Chairman Lambert Boissiere. said in a statement. “No fair reading of either decision could support Entergy’s interpretation. “For reasons unknown, Entergy is attempting to mislead its consumers, investors and the public regarding the consequences of FERC’s findings of unjust and unreasonable conduct by SERI.”

Read Entergy’s announcement HERE.

Read the Public Service Commission’s response HERE.

Read the FERC opinion HERE.

