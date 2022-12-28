Monroe police arrest man accused of attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has taken into custody a suspect who is accused of a shooting that took place on Dec. 19, 2022.

MPD responded to the shooting on Dec. 19 on the 1300 Block of S. 7th St. in Monroe. Officials say one adult man was shot and taken to a hospital.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Following investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Joseph Minor IV.

Minor has since been taken into custody.

MPD says he has been arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

