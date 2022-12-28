Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Monroe police arrest man accused of attempted murder

Joseph Minor IV is allegedly shot a man in Monroe days before Christmas.
Joseph Minor IV is allegedly shot a man in Monroe days before Christmas.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has taken into custody a suspect who is accused of a shooting that took place on Dec. 19, 2022.

MPD responded to the shooting on Dec. 19 on the 1300 Block of S. 7th St. in Monroe. Officials say one adult man was shot and taken to a hospital.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Following investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Joseph Minor IV.

Minor has since been taken into custody.

MPD says he has been arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

