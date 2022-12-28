LSU WR Kayshon Boutte ‘unavailable’ for Citrus Bowl, Kelly says

Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is “unavailable” for the Citrus Bowl and will not play against Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday, Dec. 28.

LSU did not release the details of why Boutte is not playing in the game but Kelly added Boutte is enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior from New Iberia caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Boutte has already announced he plans to play his senior season for the Tigers.

