Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop.

Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene.

The victim was transported to the local trauma center and MPSO says he is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Deputies are currently processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

MPSO asks that if anyone has information involving this case, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (318)-388-CASH or submit a tip online.

This is all the information available at this time.

Check back for updates.

