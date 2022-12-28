Aaron’s Aces: Jaden Osborne, Christian Davis and Cam Hill

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured many of the top Northeast Louisiana stars putting on showstopping performances, earning them Aaron’s Aces honors. Ruston’s quarterback Jaden Osborne and defensive tackle Christian Davis and Union’s defensive back Cam Hill all had standout seasons. They can now sport long overdue Aaron’s Aces shirts.

