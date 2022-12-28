Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Aaron’s Aces: Jaden Osborne, Christian Davis and Cam Hill

Missed stars from the 2022 season get their shirts
Missed stars from the 2022 season get their shirts.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured many of the top Northeast Louisiana stars putting on showstopping performances, earning them Aaron’s Aces honors. Ruston’s quarterback Jaden Osborne and defensive tackle Christian Davis and Union’s defensive back Cam Hill all had standout seasons. They can now sport long overdue Aaron’s Aces shirts.

