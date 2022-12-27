Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Zoo Buddy: Servals!

Meet Chloe! She's a serval at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Chloe! She’s a serval at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says she was someone’s pet in the area and they realized they couldn’t give her the space she needed so the zoo took her in.

Servals are in the pet trade, I do not recommend a serval for a pet because they are larger than domestic cats, they can get up to about 40 pounds and are pretty tall,” says Taylor.

But, now many people in Northeast Louisiana are able to learn about servals and appreciate Chloe for the amazing animal she is!

“Chloe, and servals in general, are from Africa,” says Taylor. “They’re one of the smaller cat species of Africa and they’re known for their tawny coat. And they have these black spots on them. And they almost turn into stripes, their spots do. They have super long legs. And they actually have the largest ears out of any other cat.”

She says they have very good hearing and their jumping ability is top-tier. Taylor says servals can jump 10 to 14 feet in the air to grab a bird in flight.

“So in the wild, 90% of their diet is actually mammals - so rodents, or some other rabbits or any kind of little rodent that they can get their claws into,” says Taylor. “These guys pretty much are in kind of like the reed/grassy areas, and they camouflage really well with those spots and stripes. And they’re listening for any kind of prey that comes by and then they actually pounce on it and then they you know, go to town on it after that.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

