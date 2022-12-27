Zoo Buddy: Dromedary Camels!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Tut. He’s a four-year-old dromedary camel at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!

Stephanie McManus is one of the zookeepers who takes care of him, and she says his personality is what makes him so special.

“A full-grown male up to the shoulders can be about seven and a half feet,” says McManus. “They weigh around 1300 pounds at full maturity. Their pads are meant to walk ever effortlessly on the sand. And they’ve actually been domesticated for over 3,500 years.”

She says once Tut is loose in the yard, he takes over and it’s his yard.

“Male camels are dominant in their group,” says Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo. “And so his group or harem is out here and he’s even dominant over the train.”

The train ride at the zoo goes through multiple exhibits, including Tut’s, which he shares with the zebras, Watusi, and ostrich.

“But you know, a really cool fact about this guy that I love is the whole water factor and that hump,” says Taylor. “It stores a lot of fat and fibrous material in it. Since he’s a dromedary camel, he has one hump. And so when they do drink water, they can drink close to 30 gallons of water in 10 minutes, which is a feat no other mammal can do.”

They’re actually not born with their hump, either,” says McManus. “As they get older, it starts storing the fat in there for them.”

They can live about 40 years in the wild, but up to 50 in captivity.

“Dromedary camels are actually from Africa, India, Asia, and believe it or not, now there is a feral population in Australia,” says Taylor. “And back in 1905, in the US, there were actually dromedary camels here.”

Dromedary camels have 34 teeth, and their mouths have a very strong grip.

“Their mouths are actually built for eating like thorny bushes and stuff like that since they’re native to the desert, so they have very tough, very tough gums,” says McManus.

