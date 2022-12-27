Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

New Year’s Eve fireworks safety tips

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal (SFM) has released safety tips for those celebrating the new year.

With more than 500 retail fireworks permits issued for end-of-the-year sales, the SFM wants to encourage Louisiana residents to be safe and knowledgeable while celebrating.

The SFM urges families to be mindful of the fireworks they are operating and to make sure they buy from a licensed seller.

Some of the ways the SFM says you can stay safe while operating fireworks are:

  • Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish
  • Never allow children to light fireworks
  • Never operate fireworks while impaired
  • Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket or hose nearby
  • Discard detonated items by watering them down to prevent reignition and do not dispose of them in a trash container immediately

The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks by calling 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting their website.

