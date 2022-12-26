Louisiana Sound the Alarm home fire campaign, American Red Cross

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The American Red Cross will run its Sound the Alarm home fire campaign from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, 2023.

The Red Cross says they respond to a house fire or other disaster every 8 minutes in Louisiana, and the Sound the Alarm event allows them to ensure public safety during such house fires.

This year, the Red Cross says they are hoping to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods in 50 cities around Louisiana.

Along with installing smoke alarms, volunteers will also be giving information on escape plans and tips to use during a house fire.

American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help install smoke alarms, pack bags and give out information throughout the neighborhoods.

With the help of this event, the Red Cross says they have been able to install over 37,000 smoke alarms in homes, make over 13,000 escape plans and replace over 3,000 batteries in smoke alarms.

If you cannot afford a smoke alarm or are unable to install one yourself, the Red Cross allows you to request a smoke alarm.

A list of fire safety tips can be found on the American Red Cross website.

If you or your group would like to volunteer, contact Paige Chatelain at paige.chatelain@redcross.org.

If you would like to donate, visit their website.

