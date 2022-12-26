Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled.

Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago, St. Louis, New York, Austin, and Minneapolis.

For travelers flying out of New Orleans, another dozen flights headed to Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, New York, Denver, San Diego, and Washington D.C. were canceled.

Several other flights were delayed, some by as many as four hours.

According to FlightAware.com, Southwest Airlines canceled over 900 flights Monday and another 810 were delayed. Delta reported over 250 cancelations and 225 delays. Just over 100 United flights were canceled and 224 were delayed.

A bomb cyclone developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow. (CITY OF HAMBURG via CNN)

Many stranded travelers reported luggage chaos in airports across the country.

In Atlanta, bags were “completely just thrown around,” according to one Twitter user.

This is @SouthwestAir in #atl. They canceled everything and just dropped luggage wherever. That’s if you’re lucky enough for it to be on this side of the airport. The line is mixed between canceled and lost. There are 4 places where bags are completely just thrown around. pic.twitter.com/zV1RWxeY0s — Jupiter ✨ Digital Alchemist (@itsjupiterjones) December 26, 2022

In Tampa, rows of luggage, mostly from canceled Southwest flights, lined the airport’s baggage claim area.

TRAVEL MADNESS: This is a look at the rows of luggage from canceled flights throughout the weekend at @FlyTPA. A majority of them from @SouthwestAir. Travelers tell me they were stuck in layover cities for Christmas and came back to this. More on @FOX13News this morning: pic.twitter.com/kbVrJ7II7H — Regina Gonzalez FOX 13 (@ReginaGFOX13) December 26, 2022

In Baltimore, lines slowed to a disorganized crawl in what a Fox 8 producer called “pretty much a free-for-all.”

I’ve walked about 50 feet in the last 45 minutes. Little to no organization, pretty much a free-for-all. pic.twitter.com/5cIHsCq6BV — Vasilios Nikolaou (@VasiliosTV) December 26, 2022

Below are links to different airlines’ lost luggage policies.

United Airlines | Southwest Airlines | American Airlines | Delta Airlines | Spirit Airlines

A time-lapse video shows the moment Watertown went from rain to a blast of snow. (WWNY)

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.