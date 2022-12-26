Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Christmas day crash kills Vidalia man

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a Christmas day crash that killed 63-year-old Thomas W. Pritchard of Vidalia.

LSP responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022. Officials say the initial investigation has found that Pritchard was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle while going south on La. Hwy. 425.

For reasons still unknown, the motorcycle went off the road and overturned, ejecting Pritchard from the motorcycle.

Pritchard was wearing a helmet and sustained deadly injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

