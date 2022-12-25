Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assists with ‘Meals on Wheels’ program for senior citizens

Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assists Ouachita Council on Aging with Meals on Wheels program on...
Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assists Ouachita Council on Aging with Meals on Wheels program on Christmas morning(Nat Smith)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assisted the Ouachita Council on Aging with their ‘Meals on Wheels’ program on Christmas morning.

Some Kiwanis members began working as early as 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, to help prepare hot plates before volunteers arrived to deliver meals to senior citizens around Ouachita Parish. Kiwanis members prepared the plates inside the kitchen at First Methodist Monroe on Loop Road.

Volunteers delivered hot meals to 103 program participants after 10 a.m. The Kiwanis Club’s Meals on Wheels Project Director, Nat Smith, says Christmas is the only day the Ouachita Council on Aging does not prepare and deliver food to program participants.

