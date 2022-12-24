Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Saints overcome Browns, 17-10, in bitterly cold Cleveland

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries Cleveland Browns defenders into the end zone for an...
Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries Cleveland Browns defenders into the end zone for an 8-yard rushing touchdown during the second half Saturday (Dec. 24) in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WVUE) - It was tough to tell what was the Saints’ biggest achievement Saturday, that they won their Christmas Eve game, or that they survived it.

Stepping far outside the climate-controlled comfort of Caesars Superdome, the Saints overcame both the elements and the Cleveland Browns, 17-10, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Saints improved to 6-9, keeping pace with Carolina and moving within a half-game of the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Buccaneers play their Week 16 game at Arizona on Christmas night.

Saturday’s game was officially the coldest regular-season home game in Cleveland’s franchise history. The game kicked off with the temperature at 6 degrees and the wind-chill factor making it feel like 12-below.

The Browns (6-9) seemed more suited to the frigid conditions early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter after both teams shivered through a scoreless opening period.

After former LSU star Grant Delpit intercepted a deflected Andy Dalton pass, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson scampered for a 12-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter and Cade York kicked a 30-yard field goal with 4:11 left in the period for the 10-point lead.

The Saints managed a 23-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 3 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 10-3.

New Orleans stormed ahead with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter.

Taysom Hill scored the first, breaking a tackle and dragging three Browns defenders into the end zone with 9:45 left in the third. Lutz’s extra point tied the game 10-10.

Alvin Kamara put the Saints ahead for the first time with 1:01 left in the third, scoring on a 4-yard rush to the left side for a 17-10 lead.

The Browns made a final push, reaching the Saints’ 15-yard line with 26 seconds to play. But on 4th-and-10, Carl Granderson chased down a scrambling Watson for a sack that essentially won the game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Two-vehicle crash kills Caldwell Parish woman, injures man
Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested
New details have emerged showing the events which lead up to a deadly shooting involving a...
Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

Latest News

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
Saints keep slim playoff hopes alive with 21-18 victory over Falcons
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan denies faking injury; Saints to appeal $550k fine
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice before...
Funeral home mishandled former Saints player’s brain after death in police custody, attorneys say