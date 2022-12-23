Woman found shot on Millhaven Road, suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, in the 8400 block of Millhaven Road.

MPD found a woman who was shot.

A suspect was later taken into police custody near the 1200 block of Pecanland Road.

MPD says they want to assure the public that this shooting did not occur at the Pecanland Mall or any business nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation by MPD detectives.

