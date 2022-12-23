Two-vehicle crash kills Caldwell Parish woman, injures man

KELLY, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. Hwy. 165 North of La. Hwy. 843 that killed Sherry M. Bates, 73, of Kelly.

The crash happened on Dec. 22, 2022, and LSP responded around 2:50 p.m.

LSP say the initial investigation shows that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by Cody Culpepper, 30, of Columbia, was going north on U.S. Hwy. 165. Culpepper was driving behind Bates, who was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer.

Culpepper allegedly rear-ended Bates, which caused both of the vehicles to exit the road.

LSP say Bates was wearing a seatbelt but sustained life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office.

Culpepper was not wearing a seatbelt and although he sustained injuries, they were non-life-threatening, LSP say.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

LSP say they would like to remind the public of this:

“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”

