Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Dress in Layers, Slightly Warmer this Holiday Weekend

Latest News

In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won’t slow Santa’s travels
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill