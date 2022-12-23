Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, near Super Foods on North Washington St. in Bastrop.

Police have identified Jacquarius Bennet, 18, as the victim.

Bennett was taken to the hospital where officials say he later died from his injuries.

Sheriff Mike Tubbs says this was not a random shooting and there is no threat to the public.

This is all the information available at this time.

