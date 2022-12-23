12 Days of Christmas: Ruth’s House Resource Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On the 11th day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits, we’re taking a closer look at the work Ruth’s House Resource Center does.

It’s a family affair for Erika Louis and her husband Fredrick got their whole family involved to help others.

“I actually wanted to do a homeless shelter for women, that was the main thing,” says Erika Louis, founder of Ruth’s House Resource Center. “But as we began to do our events, and as we began to reach out to the community, we saw there were so many people that had a need so we just expanded from there.”

“Ruth’s House” comes from the Bible.

“Because of the type of woman she was, she was a woman that was loyal, a woman that was faithful, she took directions, she helped others and so that’s where “Ruth’s House” came from.” explains Erika. “And “Resource Center’ was because when we get our location, I definitely didn’t want people to pass by and say what’s Ruth’s House you know I just wanted to take the guessing out of it so they knew exactly what we were here to do.”

Erika and Fredrick have a heart for people and a background in ministry.

“The need will never run out so we want offices all across region 8, we want buildings all across region 8 we want resources all across region 8 to be able to help those in need not just in the city that we started but we want to be locally available to people everywhere so that we can call someone up and say hey we’ll have someone there to assist you,” says Fredrick Louis, co-founder.

Since 2019, it’s been boots on the ground for Ruth’s House Resource Center. They’ve been doing feedings under the Desiard Street Bridge in Monroe, and just this year they’ve done about five.

“This year we actually started our first event called the bridge connecting people to resources and we were targeting people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness so we actually met under the bridge in downtown Monroe on Desiard Street and we came together with a lot of community organizations just to offer them valuable resources,” says Erika.

They focus on helping people with housing, workforce readiness, and more. Erika says they’ve even been involved in finding people a place to stay when they didn’t have enough beds in their home.

“We do offer job placement assistance, job skills training, housing search assistance, we also do outreach, and we offer case management as well, [...] resumes, even email setup that we may think is easy, some people don’t have the access to a computer they don’t have the knowledge maybe so we can walk them through that and not just give them skills to obtain a position but maintain it as well. We also want to teach them about budgeting and the importance of a checking and savings account,” says Erika.

They’ve been offering resources wherever people are and virtually too.

“Once we move into our office space at the end of December and beginning of January all of those classes will be in the office,” says Erika.

She says they still want to offer virtual options and travel throughout region 8 even with the office space to make sure they can help as many people as possible.

“As people sometimes we can live our lives where we get so pressed down by our own problems, so pressed down by our own goals, that we forget that someone did not have the opportunities that I had or that someone may just simply need help,” says Fredrick. “And we just want to be in the position to remind people that there are people out there that need help and especially this time of year when weather changes and it’s cold outside.”

The couple says right now donations would help the organization immensely in opening up their office.

Almost more important than the resources is the building of relationships.

“That’s where the ministry comes in we’re not just here as a business give us a call if you ever want to speak to someone so we want to create those relationships as well,” says Erika.

“We want to be concerned with the whole man, not only are we meeting their shelter needs, not only are we meeting their physical needs, but they may have emotional needs, spiritual needs, or mental needs that we can help with,” explains Fredrick.

They’ll be blessing people outside of the Salvation Army Dec. 23 with about 100 Christmas Stockings filled with gloves, beanies, socks, hand sanitizer, and one-day Monroe Transit bus passes. If you would like to donate items for the next giveaway or outreach event they do, you can reach out to them here.

Louis says when they visit those who are homeless, many of them ask for bus passes so that’s why they wanted to give those out.

“It’s so rewarding to see someone come in with whatever level of knowledge they have, then leave with more confidence than what they came with,” explains Erika.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.