12 Days of Christmas: The Renewal Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the last day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits.

We’re shining a light on The Renewal Center. The organization is only growing from here, but so is the need for their services.

“If you don’t develop relationships there’s nothing. You know, many of the guests we serve have trust issues and rightly so because they are more the victims than the predators,” said Billy Varner, Executive Director of the Renewal Center.

What started as the Desiard Street Shelter, focused mainly on feeding, is now The Renewal Center.

“Now we have a literacy program we also have an introduction to computers program, we are providing a series of groups Mondays through Fridays, we’re open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Varner.

Right now, a few people are able to stay overnight at the center, but anyone is welcome to stay during the day to get out of the elements, take a shower, grab a hot meal, and wash their clothes.

“We’re not considered a homeless shelter anymore, we’re considered a community shelter,” said Varner. “Homeless shelters seem as if you’ve got homeless over here and we’re over here when we are part of their community, and they’re a part of our community.”

They’ve also got breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. Varner said they serve about 30 to 45 people breakfast thanks to Chick-Fil-A., about 45 to 60 people for lunch, and about 25 for dinner.

He said they have a unique feeding model where organizations and churches take specific days in a month and feed on that day throughout the year. Varner said the Mount Zion Baptist Church is letting them cook out of their kitchen right now since their current space does not have one.

Reach out to the shelter here if you’d like to help with meals.

From classes to an overnight shelter, to breakfast, lunch, and dinner - they’ve got it all, including a vision for the future.

“If the donations come in then we will start to break ground on the dining hall in the first quarter of next year,” said Varner. “Then this building will become a dormitory.”

“Phase Three is an incubator and basically what it will have is a commercial kitchen and some local chefs around have agreed to come in and teach culinary arts and some of our local restaurants have already agreed to hire them upon completion of a three to six-month certificate,” said Varner.

Phase Three also includes an area with apartments where people can get into the workforce and on their feet.

Even with all the resources, Varner said creating relationships and friendships may be the most help they can give.

“Oftentimes we label individuals according to what their diagnosis is, but these people have names, and we refer to them by their names,” explained Varner.

And that’s just what Varner was able to provide for a homeless veteran, Robert Yingling, a few years ago.

“Mr. Yingling was a very dapper man he was kind of like a father, grandfather to all of us,” said Varner.

When Yingling passed away in 2019, Varner was instrumental in getting him a proper funeral since Yingling hadn’t been in contact with his family in years.

“We’re going to find a very, very special place to put the flag and we’re going to display the display case and put a picture of him and he will never ever be forgotten,” said Varner.

Varner said he gets a lot of donations and people asking to help during the holidays, which is great, but he said it’s important to spread that help out year-round. He said monetary donations will help them most right now as they continue to work toward their new buildings.

