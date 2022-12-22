Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Warming station opening for Monroe residents as frigid weather approaches

Blankets
Blankets(WANF)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is helping local community members stay warm by offering a warming station.

The warming station is so that those who need to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures are able to do so. It will be located at Liller Marbles Community Center at 2950 Renwick St. in Monroe.

The City of Monroe says there will be cots and Meal, Ready to Eat (MREs) available as needed. There is a limited supply of blankets.

The center is expected to be open through Christmas day and will close on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, as temperatures are forecasted to warm up.

The City of Monroe says in a press release that the center is not properly equipped to handle special needs, “so those using the facility must be ambulatory and able to care for themselves.”

KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Cold & Negative Wind Chillls

