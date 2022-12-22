Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Two Neville stars staying in-state for college ball

Matthew Fobbs-White signs with Tulane and Lance Heard signs with LSU
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 2-4A defensive MVP, Matthew Fobbs-White signs his name on the dotted lines to play for the Tulane Green Wave. The bruising defensive end finished with 40 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, 5-star tackle Lance Heard is also staying in-state to join former teammate Will Campbell on the Tigers offensive line.

