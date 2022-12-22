Trey Holly signs with LSU & Cam Hill signs with Louisiana Tech

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish’s three straight state championship appearances were anchored by Trey Holly on offense and Cam Hill on defense. Louisiana’s all-time leading rusher certainly caught the attention of LSU’s coaching staff as well as colleges all over the nation. Holly ultimately chose to be a Tiger and will head to Baton Rouge in January for early enrollment. For Cam Hill, the 6′3 defensive back is staying very close to home and will join Louisiana Tech’s defensive roster. Hill finished with over 90 tackles and 3 interceptions his senior year.

