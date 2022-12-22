Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Trey Holly signs with LSU & Cam Hill signs with Louisiana Tech

Holly finished his high school career as the states all-time leading rusher
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish’s three straight state championship appearances were anchored by Trey Holly on offense and Cam Hill on defense. Louisiana’s all-time leading rusher certainly caught the attention of LSU’s coaching staff as well as colleges all over the nation. Holly ultimately chose to be a Tiger and will head to Baton Rouge in January for early enrollment. For Cam Hill, the 6′3 defensive back is staying very close to home and will join Louisiana Tech’s defensive roster. Hill finished with over 90 tackles and 3 interceptions his senior year.

