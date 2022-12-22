Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Trey Holly recalls experience in Union Parish tornado

A F3 tornado struck Union Parish on December 13th, 2022
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The state’s all-time leading rusher, Trey Holly, has delivered and received many hard hits through his career but none like the one that took placed on December 13th, 2022. Holly lived in the apartment complex that was severally damaged by a F3 tornado that hit Union Parish eight days ago. Holly and his family were in their homes when the tornado hit the ground and destroyed his community. Thankfully, Holly and his family made it out with no injuries.

