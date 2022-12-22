Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

A new club in the Natural State

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you.

Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.

According to a news release, members get their passports stamped when they visit a state park and earn rewards for visits of five parks, 25 parks, and 52 parks. Members can collect stickers, t-shirts, and playing cards.

“Club 52 is a fun way to explore Arkansas state parks and make your own adventure,” said Shea Lewis, director of Arkansas State Parks. “Whether you have been to a park before or this is your first visit, Club 52 gives you another way to mark your journey.”

Club 52 is free, and you can pick up your passport at an Arkansas State Park visitor center. Find out more at the Arkansas State Parks website.

