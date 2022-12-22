Morehouse General Hospital makes Christmas special for area families

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Morehouse General Hospital made dreams come true with its annual “Meaningful, Merry, and Bright” event.

Staff raffled off coats, toys, bikes, and gift cards to families throughout the parish. The director of marketing at Morehouse General, Claudia Franklin, said she loves how it brings the community together.

“We work in health care, that is one of our main jobs to take care of everyone, and this is just an extra step that we can take to further help the people in our community for the holiday season and I think it’s just a great thing that we’re able to do,” said Franklin.

Franklin said the event had a huge turnout and every kid walked away with either a coat, gift card, toy, or bike.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.