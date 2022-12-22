Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Monroe Regional Airport expects normal weekend amid arctic blast

“Just give yourself plenty of time and make sure you monitor the weather as you travel to where it is you’re going and also check with the airlines, that’s the biggest thing," said the director of the Monroe Regional Airport.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People are heading to visit family and friends for the holidays, but the arctic blast hitting the country has some travelers concerned about their flights.

The director of the airport, Charles Butcher, said they expect it to be a pretty normal weekend in Monroe. Butcher said there isn’t a large number of travelers, so he anticipates things to run smoothly for those traveling out of Monroe.

“Just give yourself plenty of time and make sure you monitor the weather as you travel to where it is you’re going and also check with the airlines, that’s the biggest thing. Call the 1-800 numbers for the airlines, they pretty much keep that up to the minute, you know data on the weather, so just keep that in mind as you’re traveling,” said Butcher.

Out of the flights at Monroe Regional Airport on Thursday, one flight coming from Dallas was delayed.

KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Dangerous Cold, Negative Wind Chillls, & Winter Weather Advisory

